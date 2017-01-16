Bethel-Tate remains unbeaten in league play after 51-31 win over Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — Bethel-Tate maintained its lead in the National Division with a 51-31 win over Blanchester in Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference contest Monday night.

The Lady Tigers are 5-0 in league play and now 10-3 overall.

“Bethel is a very good team,” said BHS head coach Bennie Carroll. “They have three really nice skilled players on the perimeter and a nice inside tandem. They are undefeated in league play for a reason.”

Blanchester is 8-5 in all games and 2-3 in the conference.

“I thought we came out with a good mindset and battled hard early,” Carroll said. “We simply could not make a shot from anywhere.”

A trio of Ladycats had six points on offense — Emma Gundler, Dakota Watters and Regan Ostermeier.

Blanchester trailed 10-3 after one and 21-11 at halftime.

“I thought we still had a chance,” Carroll said of his team’s chance at the half. “In the third quarter, Bethel heated up and we didn’t.

“We have had a couple tough outings in a row but I believe my girls will continue to work hard and fight.”

SUMMARY

January 16, 2017

@Blanchester High School

Bethel-Tate 51 Blanchester 31

BL 03.08.04.16…..31

BT 10.11.16.14…..51

(31) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Asia Baldwin 1-0-0-2 Elecia Patton 1-1-1-4 Emma Gundler 2-0-2-6 McKenzie Miller 1-0-3-5 Regan Ostermeier 3-0-0-6 Josie Farrow 0-0-2-2 Dakota Watters 2-0-2-6 Olivia Gundler 0-0-0-0 Merri Lindsey 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 10-1-10-31

(51) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Taylor Bee 1-0-0-2 Regan Leonard 5-0-1-11 Haley Foster 3-0-1-7 Morgan Reinhart 2-0-0-4 Sarah Gardner 4-1-1-10 Gracie White 0-0-1-1 Allison Parks 6-0-1-13 Maddie Burton 1-0-1-3. TOTALS 22-1-6-51

