Bethel-Tate remains unbeaten in league play after 51-31 win over Blanchester


News Journal Report

Asia Baldwin. Photo by Elizabeth Clark


Dakota Watters. Photo by Elizabeth Clark


Emma Gundler. Photo by Elizabeth Clark


McKenzie Miller. Photo by Elizabeth Clark


Olivia Gundler. Photo by Elizabeth Clark


Savana Greene. Photo by Elizabeth Clark


BLANCHESTER — Bethel-Tate maintained its lead in the National Division with a 51-31 win over Blanchester in Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference contest Monday night.

The Lady Tigers are 5-0 in league play and now 10-3 overall.

“Bethel is a very good team,” said BHS head coach Bennie Carroll. “They have three really nice skilled players on the perimeter and a nice inside tandem. They are undefeated in league play for a reason.”

Blanchester is 8-5 in all games and 2-3 in the conference.

“I thought we came out with a good mindset and battled hard early,” Carroll said. “We simply could not make a shot from anywhere.”

A trio of Ladycats had six points on offense — Emma Gundler, Dakota Watters and Regan Ostermeier.

Blanchester trailed 10-3 after one and 21-11 at halftime.

“I thought we still had a chance,” Carroll said of his team’s chance at the half. “In the third quarter, Bethel heated up and we didn’t.

“We have had a couple tough outings in a row but I believe my girls will continue to work hard and fight.”

SUMMARY

January 16, 2017

@Blanchester High School

Bethel-Tate 51 Blanchester 31

BL 03.08.04.16…..31

BT 10.11.16.14…..51

(31) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Asia Baldwin 1-0-0-2 Elecia Patton 1-1-1-4 Emma Gundler 2-0-2-6 McKenzie Miller 1-0-3-5 Regan Ostermeier 3-0-0-6 Josie Farrow 0-0-2-2 Dakota Watters 2-0-2-6 Olivia Gundler 0-0-0-0 Merri Lindsey 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 10-1-10-31

(51) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Taylor Bee 1-0-0-2 Regan Leonard 5-0-1-11 Haley Foster 3-0-1-7 Morgan Reinhart 2-0-0-4 Sarah Gardner 4-1-1-10 Gracie White 0-0-1-1 Allison Parks 6-0-1-13 Maddie Burton 1-0-1-3. TOTALS 22-1-6-51

