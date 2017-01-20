Astros did a lot right, but came up short on scoreboard 57-55

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton Astros fought hard but fell short in a close matchup Friday night against the Hillsboro Indians at the EC gym Friday night, 57-55, in South Central Ohio League action.

“Hillsboro played hard and they are well coached,” said East Clinton head coach Tony Berlin.

Coach Berlin also commented on his point guard Wyatt Floyd who topped all scorers with 26 points and converted four 3-pointers.

“He is a great leader and a great scorer for us,” said Berlin. “He knows how to get the job done and I can always count on him.”

JT McCarren contributed 13 points for East Clinton (2-10).

Ethan Watson led the Indians with 14 points. Cameron Reed had 12 points and Josh Keets had 11. Matthew Ryan also contributed 9 points.

On Inauguration Day and Military Appreciation Night, Clinton County veterans who went on the Honor Flight were recognized prior to the game.

The score was close throughout the first period with both teams getting open looks and at the end of the quarter the Astros were only up 19-18.

The Indians came out ready to play in the second, outscoring the Astros 16-8. Hillsboro held a 34-27 lead at the half.

The Indians maintained a steady lead throughout the third quarter. The Astros were able to score 13 in the period but Hillsboro seemed to have an answer for everything which allowed them to go into the fourth with an 8-point lead.

Things tightened up during the fourth, thanks in large to Hillsboro shooting just 2 of 9 at the free throw line in the final period. East Clinton outscored the Indians 15-9 during the quarter and with a late game rally was able to pull within two. The game came down to the final seconds with an Astro possession but the Indians held on for the win.

East Clinton did a lot of things well — 10 for 13 at the line, just 12 turnovers, 10 offensive rebounds and nearly 30 percent beyond the 3-point line.

SUMMARY

January 20, 2017

@East Clinton High School

Hillsboro 57 East Clinton 55

EC 19.08.13.15…..55

HB 18.16.14.11…..57

(57) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mason Swayne 1-0-0-2 Payton Bell 0-0-0-0 Cameron Reed 5-2-0-12 Matthew Ryan 4-0-1-9 Marshall Ward 1-1-2-5 Ethan Watson 5-2-2-14 Kelton Anderson 2-0-0-4 Josh Keets 4-1-2-11. TOTALS 22-6-7-57

(55) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brendon Jenkins 3-1-0-7 JT McCarren 5-0-3-13 Alex Pence 0-0-0-0 Zach Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Dylan Michael 0-0-0-0 Wyatt Floyd 8-4-6-26 Cameron Conner 2-2-1-7 Jacob Olds 1-0-0-2 Matt Mitchell 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 19-7-10-55

Hillsboro’s Marshall Ward and East Clinton’s Brendon Jenkins (3). Photo by Tina Murdock http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BBK_ec_hillsboro4.jpg Hillsboro’s Marshall Ward and East Clinton’s Brendon Jenkins (3). Photo by Tina Murdock It was Military Appreciation Night at East Clinton. Photo by Tina Murdock http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BBK_ec_hillsboro6.jpg It was Military Appreciation Night at East Clinton. Photo by Tina Murdock East Clinton’s JT McCarren (left). Photo by Tina Murdock http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BBK_ec_hillsboro1.jpg East Clinton’s JT McCarren (left). Photo by Tina Murdock Hillsboro’s Marshall Ward (11). Photo by Tina Murdock http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BBK_ec_hillsboro2.jpg Hillsboro’s Marshall Ward (11). Photo by Tina Murdock Photo by Tina Murdock http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BBK_ec_hillsboro3.jpg Photo by Tina Murdock East Clinton’s Cameron Conner (right) on defense Friday night. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BBK_ec_hillsboro5.jpg East Clinton’s Cameron Conner (right) on defense Friday night. Tina Murdock | News Journal