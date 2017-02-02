Dungan part of 3 SCOL records; WHS 2nd, CM 5th in SCOL

GREENFIELD — The Wilmington High School boys swim team established three South Central Ohio League championship meet records Thursday at the McClain High School natatorium.

However, the Hurricane finished second behind league champion Chillicothe 409 to 258.

Ricky Dungan took part in all three meet records for WHS. He posted two individual marks — 200 IM in 2:08.22 and 100 breast in 1:06.37.

Dungan then teamed with Sam Osborn, Xavier Disney and Harrison Law to clock 3:49 and establish a new SCOL meet record in the 400 freestyle relay.

Sam Osborn won the 100 free in 54.59 seconds for the only other Hurricane victory.

Clinton-Massie was fifth in the team standings. The top finisher for the Falcons was Wesley Vert, a freshman who was second in the 200 free (2:12.79) and second in the 500 free (6:12.58).

SUMMARY

February 2, 2017

South Central Ohio League

Boys Swimming Championship

@McClain High School natatorium

Team scores

Chillicothe 409 Wilmington 258 McClain 183 Hillsboro 145 Clinton-Massie 104 Miami Trace 99 Washington 83

Individual races

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Chillicothe 1:48.82; Wilmington (Ricky Dungan, Sam Osborn, Harrison Law, Xavier Disney) 1:57.95; Hillsboro 2:08.78; Washington 2:11.42; Chillicothe 2:13.24; Clinton-Massie (Cole Isaacs, Luke Ruther, Wesley Vert, Noah Brausch) 2:16.93; Miami Trace 2:17.25; Wilmington (Luke Mulvey, Brady Henry, Elijah Schroeder, PJ Godsey) 2:19.24; McClain 2:26.55; Hillsboro 2:35.77

200 FREESTYLE: Dombrowski (C) 2:12.14; Wesley Vert (CM) 2:12.79; Pinney (H) 2:15.88; Blum (C) 2:18.04; Borsini (M) 2:18.8; Eleyet (M) 2:20.59; Wissler (C) 2:20.64; Xavier Disney (Wi) 2:24.63; Aiden Hester (W) 2:33.86; Howard (MT) 2:36.06; Andrew Houseman (CM) 2:37.19; Brady Henry (Wi) 2:39.71

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY:Ricky Dungan (Wi) 2:08.22; Villarreal (C) 2:12.65; Voss (M) 2:24.04; Blum (C) 2:28.22; Minyo (Wa) 2:49.64; Abare (MT) 2:58.97; Noah Brausch (CM) 3:04.94; Arledge (C) 3:19.26; Lucarello (H) 3:38.25

50 FREESTYLE: Ayres (C) 22.98; Sam Osborn (Wi) 24.576; Haldeman (MT) 24.91; Cutright (C) 24.95; Benson (C) 25.75; Humphries (H) 25.89; Downing (WCH) 26.04; Free (M) 26.76; Florek (H) 27.25; Pinney (H) 27.33; PJ Godsey (Wi) 27.5; Voss (M) 28.51

100 BUTTERFLY: Ayres (C) 55.02; Harrison Law (Wi) 1:03.77; Blum (C) 1:04.27; Downing (Wa) 1:04.49; Humphries (H) 1:19.48; Borsini (M) 1:22.07; Scott (M) 1:26.67; Andrew Houseman (CM) 1:33.5; Simon Heys (Wi) 1:34.24; Lucarelli (H) 1:49.94

100 FREESTYLE: Sam Osborn (Wi) 54.59; Limle (C) 55.3; Cutright (C) 57.4; Benson (C) 59.76; Free (M) 1:01.36; PJ Godsey (Wi) 1:01.83; Shanahan (H) 1:02.47; Eleyet (M) 1:03.53; Noah Brausch (CM) 1:07.65; Elijah Schroeder (Wi) 1:10.55; Throckmorton (MT) 1:10.69; Liff (MT) 1:11.08

500 FREESTYLE: Johnson (M) 6:00.01; Wesley Vert (CM) 6:12.58; Villarreal (C) 6:34.48; Xavier Disney (Wi) 6:35.55; Rose (H) 6:38.88; Wissley (C) 6:39.78; Simon Heys (Wi) 6:44.87 Griesheimer (C) 6:45.73; Runk (Wa) 6:47.73; Roush (M) 6:48.89.; Aidan Hester (Wi) 7:11.78; Hiser (H) 7:25.28

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: Chillicothe 1:37.33; Chillicothe 1:46.56; McClain 1:46.66; Hillsboro 1:47.17; Wilmington (Elijah Schroeder, Aidan Hester, Simon Heys, PJ Godsey) 1:55.51; Clinton-Massie (Noah Brausch, Cole Isaacs, Luke Ruther, Wesley Vert) 1:55.71; Washington 1:57.27; Hillsboro 2:03.47; McClain 2:06.64; Miami Trace 2:08.16; Wilmington (Luke Mulvey, Izaiah Billingsley, Jacob Disney, Brady Henry) 2:15.5; Miami Trace 2:26.41

100BACKSTROKE: Blum (C) 1:08.87; Dombrowski (C) 1:10.13; Harrison Law (Wi) 1:13.2; Johnson (M) 1:14.04; Abare (MT) 1:16.97; Luke Mulvey (Wi) 1:19.16; Cole Isaacs (CM) 1:20.1; Burns (Wa) 1:20.5; Griesheimer (C) 1:23.25; Hiser (H) 1:27.32; Tillis (M) 1:37.93; Jacob Disney (Wi) 1:41.95

100 BREASTSTROKE: Ricky Dungan (Wi) 1:06.37; Villarreal (C) 1:07.17; Limle (C) 1:09.97; Haldeman (MT) 1:14.16; Minyo (Wa) 1:19.57; Luke Ruther (CM) 1:22.45; Florek (H) 1:22.82; Villarreal (C) 1:27.73; Brady Henry (Wi) 1:30.12; Roush (M) 1:33.84; Isaiah Turner (CM) 1:35.44; Roush (MT) 1:41.85

400 FREESTYLE RELAY: Wilmington (Sam Osborn, Xavier Disney, Harrison Law, Ricky Dungan) 3:49; McClain 4:00.95; Chillicothe 4:04.21; Chillicothe 4:33.31; Miami Trace 4:40.54; Wilmington (Luke Mulvey, Jacob Disney, Aidan Hester, Simon Heyes) 4:46.54; McClain 4:53.42; Hillsboro 4:53.68; Miami Trace 5:25.18; Clinton-Massie (Isaiah Turner, Josiah Hughes, Alex Shelton, Andrew Houseman) 5;52.27

Clinton-Massie’s Wesley Vert (foreground) edged Wilmington’s PJ Godsey (top) in the 200 freestyle event Thursday at the South Central Ohio League Boys Swimming Championship meet at McClain High School. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0322.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Wesley Vert (foreground) edged Wilmington’s PJ Godsey (top) in the 200 freestyle event Thursday at the South Central Ohio League Boys Swimming Championship meet at McClain High School. Shawn Robinson | News Journal Wilmington’s Ricky Dungan took part in three SCOL championship meet records Thursday night. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SW_wil_dungan.jpg Wilmington’s Ricky Dungan took part in three SCOL championship meet records Thursday night. Shawn Robinson | News Journal Wilmington’s Sam Osborn getting mentally prepared to start his next race. Photo by Shawn Robinson. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SW_wil_samosborn2.jpg Wilmington’s Sam Osborn getting mentally prepared to start his next race. Photo by Shawn Robinson. Shawn Robinson | News Journal

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01