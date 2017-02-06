Lady Hurricane gets 51-32 win over short-handed Lady Rams

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team limped through a 51-32 win Monday in non-league action against a struggling Ross squad at Fred Summers Court.

“We played unfocused at times,” said WHS coach Zach Williams. “And we were focused at times.”

Wilmington is now 16-5 on the year, with a South Central Ohio League matchup at home Saturday against Chillicothe the lone game on the regular season schedule. The Lady Cavaliers are tied with Miami Trace for first place in the SCOL at 12-1.

“It’s coming down to the end of the season when you want to be taking steps forward, not steps back. There are no more easy games,” Williams said.

Ross, who has lost “four or five” players to season-ending injuries, Williams said, is now 3-18.

Despite the Lady Rams being short-handed, Williams said “that should not matter with how we play.”

Mya Jackson had 22 points, 8 in the opening quarter and 7 in the second. Faith Sanderson had 6 of her 10 points in the opening period as the Lady Hurricane raced out to a 16-7 lead.

Leah Frisco had 6 of her 8 in the second quarter as WHS built its halftime bulge to 33-11.

“The girls know they didn’t play like they should have played but we did some things really, really well,” said Williams.

The fourth quarter scoring spree of Sami McCord was the highlight of the second half. The freshman scored 7 of Wilmington’s 9 points in the quarter.

Frisco led with 8 rebounds while Jackson grabbed 7 rebounds. Sanderson had 6 steals. The Jamiel sisters — Katlyn and Jasmine — handed out 3 assists each.

SUMMARY

February 6, 2017

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 51 Ross 32

R 07.04.07.14…..32

W 16.17.09.09…..51

(32) ROSS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Nunn 1-0-1/2-3 Justice 1-0-2/2-4 Breaker 0-0-0-0 Becker 3-0-4/5-10 Romans 3-2-0/3-8 Bertram 0-0-0-0 Chaney 1-1-2/2-5 Rogers 0-0-2/2-2. TOTALS 9-3-11/16-32

(51) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 1-0-2/2-4 Jackson 8-2-4/5-22 McCord 2-1-2/2-7 Harris 0-0-0-0 Sanderson 4-2-0-10 K. Jamiel 0-0-0-0 Fryman 0-0-0-0 Morgan 0-0-0-0 Edingfield 0-0-0-0 Victor 0-0-0-0 Frisco 2-0-4/6-8. TOTALS 17-5-12/15-51

