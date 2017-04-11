Massie boys top field at Copeland Invitational

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie topped the field Tuesday in the Copeland Invitational boys track and field meet at Chick Brown Track.

The Falcons finished with 147 points while runnerup Little Miami had 115; Wilmington was third with 109 and East Clinton sixth with 30.

Luke Richardson was co-track athlete of the meet with Dawson from Little Miami. Davidson from Little Miami was the field athlete of the meet.

Richardson won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Massie won three relays — 4×800, 4×100 and 4×400. Scott Goings won the 300-meter hurdles and Cole O’Bryon won the 400-meter dash.

Nic Hayward of Wilmington won the 110-meter high hurdles. The Hurricane also won the 4×200-meter relay.

Thomas Wright of East Clinton grabbed a first in the discus.

SUMMARY

April 11, 2017

Copeland Invitational

@Chick Brown Track

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie 147 Little Miami 115 Wilmington 109 Fenwick 84 Cedarville 38 East Clinton 30 Clinton-Massie B 3

4×800 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 8:47; Little Miami 8:51; Fenwick 8:54; Wilmington 9:38; Cedarville 10:10

110 HURDLES: Hayward, W, 15.7; Krug, F, 16.4; Cahal, F, 16.7; Goings, CM, 17.4; Kidder, EC, 18.2; Bradshaw, W, 18.6

100 DASH: Richardson, CM, 11.2; Bowman, W, 11.3; O’Bryon, CM, 11.4; Patten, LM, 11.7; Gunkel, W, 11.7; Reed, C, 11.9

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington 1:35; Little Miami 1:36.1; Fenwick 1:36.8; Cedarville 1:39.5; Clinton-Massie 1:39.9; East Clinton 1:49

1600 RUN: Dawson, LM, 4:43.9; Whitaker, CM, 4:49.9; Heys, W, 4:51.9; Smucker, LM, 4:55.3; Kurtz, F, 4:56.6; Helman, F, 5:03.9

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 44.4; Little Miami 46.0; Cedarville 47.0; Fenwick 47.6; East Clinton 48.0; Wilmington 52.8

400 DASH: C. O’Bryon, CM, 54.1; Harrison, C, 55.1; Phelps, W, 56.2; Calendine, CM, 56.5; Borger, F, 56.8; Vaughan, W, 58.2

300 HURDLES: Goings, CM, 42.1; Krug, F, 42.6; Kidder, EC, 45.3; Hayward, W, 45.6; McDonald, CM, 46.2; Sisco, LM, 47.1

800 RUN: Dawson, LM, 2:07; Chowning, CM, 2:10.1; Hudson, CM, 2:10.9; Danesh, LM, 2:11.5; Helman, F, 2:14.2; Young, C, 2:14.8

200 DASH: Richardson, CM, 23.29: Long, LM, 23.9; Patton, LM, 23.9; Gunkel, W, 24.11; Phelps, W, 24.3; D. O’Bryon, CM, 24.4

3200 RUN: Connor, F, 10:29; Heys, W, 10:44; Henkomp, LM, 10:49; Biddle, LM, 10:56; Whitaker, CM, 11:00; Olberding, CM, 11:01

4×400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 3:43.9; Fenwick 3:44.2; Cedarville 3:49.2; Little Miami 3:57.4; East Clinton 3:58.3; Wilmington 4:04.5

SHOT PUT: Davidson, LM, 41-1; Barton, W, 39-4; Sellars, LM, 39-0; Saddler, CM, 38-9; Hurst, C, 38-8; Greene, CM, 38-7

DISCUS: Wright, EC, 128-0; Mays, C, 105-8; Saddler, CM, 105-2; Davidson, LM, 105-0; Greene, CM, 104-3; Hickey, W, 103-7

LONG JUMP: Hayward, W, 20-5; Hoerlein, F, 20-1; Bowman, W, 19-11; Cain, F, 18-9; O’Bryon, CM, 18-6; Passarge, CM, 18-4;

HIGH JUMP: Demler, CM, 6-2; Cahal, F, 6-0; Ambrose, EC, 5-6; Tanner Olberding, CM, 5-6; Tate Olberding, CM, 5-6; Yankey, EC, 5-3

POLE VAULT: McCarty, W, 12-3; Sisco, LM, 11-0; Ferguson, W, 9-6; Frederick, CM, 7-6; Stacey, LM, 7-0; Zearly, F, 7-0

