Lady Falcons soar to win Copeland Invitational

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie held off Little Miami and Fenwick Tuesday and won the Copeland Invitational girls track and field meet at Chick Brown Track.

The Lady Falcons finished with 152 points while the Lady Panthers had 124 and Fenwick had 123.

Wilmington was fourth with 63 and East Clinton sixth with 20.

Courtney Gibson shared track athlete of the meet honors with Mills from Little Miami. Gibson won the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

Parrish of Cedarville was the field athlete of the meet.

Patience Chowning won the 1,600-meter run and Preslee Rolf won the pole vault for Massie. The Lady Falcons also won the 4×100-meter relay.

Wilmington’s top finish was by Sophie Burt, who was runnerup in the 800-meter run by less than a half second.

East Clinton’s Camille Hughes was third in the discus.

SUMMARY

April 11, 2017

Copeland Invitational

@Chick Brown Track

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie 152 Little Miami 124 Fenwick 123 Wilmington 63 Cedarville 43 East Clinton 20

4×800 RELAY: Fenwick 10:35; Clinton-Massie 11:10; Wilmington (Sophie Burt, Samantha McCord, Petra Bray, Keeley Allen) 11:16; Little Miami 11:44; East Clinton 13:22

100 HURDLES: Mills, LM, 17.2; Richardson, CM, 17.7; Miozzi, F, 18.2; V. Ilg, W, 18.6; Kropp, CM, 18.9; Oldfield, C, 19.6

100 DASH: Gibson, CM, 12.7; Wildfeuer, F, 13.0; Gordon, LM, 13.3; Grimes, LM, 13.4; Malone, EC, 13.4; Rolf, CM, 13.5

4×200 RELAY: Little Miami 1:54; Fenwick 1:56; Clinton-Massie 2:01; Cedarville 2:13; East Clinton 2:16

1600 RUN: Chowning, CM, 5:31; Benbow, LM, 6:09; Himes, F, 6:11; Pearson, LM, 6:22; Rodriguez, F, 6:29; Branson, C, 6:30

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 53.5; Fenwick 54.3; Little Miami 56.6; Cedarville 57.4; Wilmington (Anna Borton, Lexi Bowman, Chloe Mason, Madison Wallace) 58.9; East Clinton 60.9

400 DASH: K. Grimes, LM, 64.7; McCord, W, 65.3; Adams, F, 66.9; D. Grimes, LM, 67.4; Hurlburt, CM, 69.3; Malone, EC, 69.9

300 HURDLES: Mills, LM, 51.5; Richardson, CM, 53.5; Page, F, 53.9; Kropp, CM, 56.7; V. Ilg, W, 56.9; Kohls, F, 57.6

800 RUN: Combs, C, 2:33.5; Burt, W, 2:33.9; Chowning, CM, 2:35.3; Vach, LM, 2:35.8; Houseman, CM, 2:49; Himes, F, 2:51

200 DASH: Gibson, CM, 27.5; Gordon, LM, 28.0; Rolf, CM, 28.4; Grimes, LM, 28.9; Daly, F, 29.6; Malone, EC, 30.1

3200 RUN: Tebbe, F, 12:29; Hughes, CM, 13:32; Benbow, LM, 13:42; Lentine, CM, 13:43; Hen, LM, 14:08.9; Fryman, W, 14:46.9

4×400 RELAY: Little Miami 4:28; Fenwick 4:32; Clinton-Massie 4:39; Wilmington (Sophie Burt, Samantha McCord, Petra Bray, Keeley Allen) 4:44; Cedarville 4:56; East Clinton 5:22

SHOT PUT: Parrish, C, 34-11; Burton, CM, 31-0; Haynie, W, 29-8; Hughes, EC, 29-3; Brooks, F, 27-11; Keeton, C, 27-2;

DISCUS: Brooks, F, 103-9; Parrish, C, 101-6; Hughes, EC, 99-10; Burton, CM, 98-3; Huff, W, 93-6; Haynie, W, 92-5

LONG JUMP: Mills, LM, 15-9; Gibson, CM, 15-3; Wildfeuer, F, 14-5; Hurlburt, CM, 14-5; Weiland, LM, 14-2; Page, F, 14-0

HIGH JUMP: Chaney, F, 4-10; Daly, F, 4-10; Lambcke, W, 4-3; Kropp, CM, 4-3; Hatton, C, 4-3; Moritz, CM, 4-3

POLE VAULT: Rolf, CM, 9-6; Lambcke, W, 7-0; Reed, W, 7-0; Daigle, F, 6-0; Dougan, LM, 5-6; Moritz, CM, 5-0

