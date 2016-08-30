2016 PREVIEW: Wilmington College men’s soccer

RECORD IN 2015

5-13-1 overall

HEAD COACH

Bud Lewis

COACH’S RECORD

492-260-53

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Nick Kinder, Marc Johnson, Sean Bray

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

5

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

12

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Junior defender captain Nils Asteberg; sophomore midfielder captain Benny Spirk; sophomore midfielder Niklas Martensson; senior keeper Nick Baker; sophomore defender Jason Altmayer; junior midfielder Grady Garrison; junior defender Chris Bourque

KEY NEWCOMERS

Forwards Roman Kirshner, Carl Bergstrom, Noah Wallis; midfielders Leandro Foscaches, Andrej Mira, Anton Holmqvist, Nati Wallis; defenders Gabriel Nygard, Jon Leis, Anton Berglund; sophomore keeper Eli Feuer

KEY PLAYERS LOST

All-Ohio and All-OAC Nick Toney; defender Jesse Buhrman and midfielder Ethan Zimpfer

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

We have depth and talent at all positions. We have very good size and better technical and tactical ability.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Building out of the back and putting our opponent under pressure

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE

John Carroll and Ohio Northern are the top teams in the conference at this time as they both return most of their starting lineup from last year.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

We will be a much improved team from last year with the addition of 21 new players to the program. Our team will be fun to watch and will be competitive in every match.

SCHEDULE

Sept 1 @Wittenberg 7 pm; Sept 3 Covenant 730 pm @WC; Sept 9 Mount St Joseph 730 pm @WC Kiwanis Classic; Sept 10 Albion 730 pm @WC Kiwanis Classic; Sept 14 Transylvania 8 pm @WC; Sept 17 Denison Noon @WC; Sept 21 Earlham 7 pm @WC; Sept 24 @Bethany 330 pm; Sept 27 @Hanover 5 pm

Oct 1 John Carroll 7 pm @WC; Oct 5 @Capital 7 pm; Oct 8 Baldwin Wallace 7 pm @WC Parents Night; Oct 11 @Otterbein 7 pm; Oct 15 @Marietta 4 pm; Oct 19 Ohio Northern 7 pm @WC; Oct 22 @ Mount Union 7 pm; Oct 25 Muskingum 7 pm @WC; Oct 29 Heidelberg 7 pm @WC Senior Night

The Wilmington College men's soccer team, from left to right, front row, Robi Patrick, Andrej Mira, Kyle Howard, Adam Knaub, Nate Hughes, Zach Simpkins, Alec Rivers, Oscar Bjornerstedt, Nick Baker, Eli Feuer, Conner Wichmann, Roman Kirshner, Grady Garrison, Benny Spirk, Collin Ferguson, Gabriel Nygard, JC Brewer; back row, head coach Bud Lewis, Ashley McCray, senior AT, coach Sean Bray, Colton Smith, Leandro Foscaches, Jason Altmayer, Bradley Burden, Noah Wallis, Tommy Logan, Chris Bourque, Wes King, Nati Wallis, Anton Berglund, Treshaun Pate, Niklas Martensson, Simen Kjoerven, Carl Bergstrom, Jon Leis, Anton Holmqvist, Nils Asteberg, Daniel Kappelin, Kathy Hayes AT, Anton Niklasson. Assistant coach Nick Kinder was not present for the photo.