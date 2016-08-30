2016 PREVIEW: Wilmington College men’s soccer

RECORD IN 2015
5-13-1 overall
HEAD COACH
Bud Lewis
COACH’S RECORD
492-260-53
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Nick Kinder, Marc Johnson, Sean Bray
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
5
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
12
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Junior defender captain Nils Asteberg; sophomore midfielder captain Benny Spirk; sophomore midfielder Niklas Martensson; senior keeper Nick Baker; sophomore defender Jason Altmayer; junior midfielder Grady Garrison; junior defender Chris Bourque
KEY NEWCOMERS
Forwards Roman Kirshner, Carl Bergstrom, Noah Wallis; midfielders Leandro Foscaches, Andrej Mira, Anton Holmqvist, Nati Wallis; defenders Gabriel Nygard, Jon Leis, Anton Berglund; sophomore keeper Eli Feuer
KEY PLAYERS LOST
All-Ohio and All-OAC Nick Toney; defender Jesse Buhrman and midfielder Ethan Zimpfer
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
We have depth and talent at all positions. We have very good size and better technical and tactical ability.
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Building out of the back and putting our opponent under pressure
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE
John Carroll and Ohio Northern are the top teams in the conference at this time as they both return most of their starting lineup from last year.
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
We will be a much improved team from last year with the addition of 21 new players to the program. Our team will be fun to watch and will be competitive in every match.
SCHEDULE
Sept 1 @Wittenberg 7 pm; Sept 3 Covenant 730 pm @WC; Sept 9 Mount St Joseph 730 pm @WC Kiwanis Classic; Sept 10 Albion 730 pm @WC Kiwanis Classic; Sept 14 Transylvania 8 pm @WC; Sept 17 Denison Noon @WC; Sept 21 Earlham 7 pm @WC; Sept 24 @Bethany 330 pm; Sept 27 @Hanover 5 pm
Oct 1 John Carroll 7 pm @WC; Oct 5 @Capital 7 pm; Oct 8 Baldwin Wallace 7 pm @WC Parents Night; Oct 11 @Otterbein 7 pm; Oct 15 @Marietta 4 pm; Oct 19 Ohio Northern 7 pm @WC; Oct 22 @ Mount Union 7 pm; Oct 25 Muskingum 7 pm @WC; Oct 29 Heidelberg 7 pm @WC Senior Night