2016 PREVIEW: Wilmington College women’s soccer

RECORD IN 2015

10-8-1

HEAD COACH

Steve Spirk

COACH’S RECORD

288-139-3

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Bob Dessecker, Jacob Morrision

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

7

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

16

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Erika Good- Senior; Alyssa Reule- Senior; Taylor Scott- Senior; Mellonee Hall- Junior; Ashley Lovett- Junior

KEY NEWCOMERS

Haley Brausch, Haley Burge, Madison Weideman, Taylor Coy, Amy Johnson

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Morgan Combs, Ashley Stockton

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

The way our team is coming together and training hard every day.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

The little things of knowing how each other plays strengths etc..

OTHER THAN OUR TEAM, WHO WILL BE THE TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Just us!

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

This team is working hard to “put it all together”

SCHEDULE

Sept 1 Centre 730 pm @WC; Sept 3 @Anderson 1 pm; Sept 7 Wittenberg 7 pm @WC; Sept 10 @Manchester 4 pm; Sept 14 @Earlham 4 pm; Sept 17 Wooster 230 pm @WC; Sept 21 @Ohio Wesleyan 7 pm; Sept 24 @Ohio Christian 2 pm

Oct 1 @John Carroll 4 pm; Oct 4 Capital 7 pm @WC; Oct 7 @Baldwin-Wallace 7 pm; Oct 12 Otterbein 7 pm @WC; Oct 15 Marietta 7 pm @WC; Oct 18 @Ohio Northern 7 pm; Oct 22 Mount Union 7 pm @WC; Oct 26 @Muskingum 7 pm; Oct 29 @Heidelberg 1 pm

The Wilmington College women’s soccer team, from left to right, front row, captains Erika Good, Taylor Scott, Alyssa Reule; middle row, Makylie Ulmer, Katie Evans, Amy Johnson, Alex Vestal, Madison Weideman, Haley Brausch, Taylor Leake, Mellonee Hall, Ashley Lovett, Stephanie Randolph, Haley Burge, student trainer, Ali Hayes; back row, Robbie Oates A.T., assistant coach Robert Dessecker, Arianna Johnson, Danielle Quittschreiber, Kayla Marrero, Hanna Greaney, Sydney Avey (Student Asst.) Hanna Edge, Ana Hosler, Brittany Ross, Leda Moyer, Sarah Pierce, Taylor Thompson, Courtney Fernandez, Taylor Coy, head coach Steve Spirk, Jacob Morrison. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_16WS_Team2.jpg The Wilmington College women’s soccer team, from left to right, front row, captains Erika Good, Taylor Scott, Alyssa Reule; middle row, Makylie Ulmer, Katie Evans, Amy Johnson, Alex Vestal, Madison Weideman, Haley Brausch, Taylor Leake, Mellonee Hall, Ashley Lovett, Stephanie Randolph, Haley Burge, student trainer, Ali Hayes; back row, Robbie Oates A.T., assistant coach Robert Dessecker, Arianna Johnson, Danielle Quittschreiber, Kayla Marrero, Hanna Greaney, Sydney Avey (Student Asst.) Hanna Edge, Ana Hosler, Brittany Ross, Leda Moyer, Sarah Pierce, Taylor Thompson, Courtney Fernandez, Taylor Coy, head coach Steve Spirk, Jacob Morrison. Courtesy Photo

Compiled by Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

