WC women lose first game of ’16 to Centre

The Wilmington College women’s soccer team didn’t ease their way into the 2016 season as the Fightin’ Quakers fell to No. 5 Centre Thursday, 4-0, in non-conference action on Townsend Field in Williams Stadium.

“We knew going into this game, with Centre being a Final Four team a season ago, that they were going to be a tough team,” said Wilmington head coach Steve Spirk. “I thought we had a good game plan, and other than the goal in the first half, we played pretty solid ball.”

The Colonels took the lead in the 33rd minute off a rebound of a saved shot.

Centre added three second-half goals, in the 49th, 56th and 74th minutes.

“In the second half, I think we wore down a little bit,” said Spirk. “I told the team, ‘we found out tonight what the top of Division III soccer looks like’, and it’s only going to make us better.”

Wilmington was out-shot 20-8 and the Colonels held a 13-1 advantage on corner kicks. Each team was called for nine fouls and one yellow card was distributed.

Senior Taylor Scott (Lynchburg, OH/Lynchburg-Clay) led the team with three shots, two of which were on goal, while senior Erika Good (Miamisburg, OH/Miamisburg) and Katie Evans (Leesburg, OH/Leesburg-Fairfield) each had two shots with one on goals.

“We have a lot of positives,” said Spirk. “We almost got a goal off a corner kick, got the ball into the six, but we just couldn’t finish them. They have some veteran defenders, and we definitely have some work ahead of us. There were a lot of young players on the field tonight and I think they did a great job. Dealing with some people out of position, we did pretty well.”

Junior Ana Hosler (Blanchester, OH/Blanchester) allowed one goal on two shots in the first half, while sophomore Brittany Ross (Covington, OH/Newton) surrendered three goals on six shots in the second half.

Wilmington (0-1) has a quick turnaround as the Fightin’ Quakers travel to Anderson 1 p.m. Saturday.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO.wc_-3.jpg