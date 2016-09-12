Officials who botched end of Oklahoma State game suspended

The eight-man officiating crew that botched the end of the Central Michigan-Oklahoma State game has been suspended for two games, the Mid-American Conference announced Sunday.

And the Big 12 announced that the two-person video replay crew that worked the game also has been suspended for two games. In addition, the replay crew will be prohibited from working postseason games this season.

“The crew missed an opportunity to advise the MAC officiating crew of the misapplication of the penalty giving CMU an untimed down that resulted in its game-winning touchdown,” Big 12 coordinator of officials Walt Anderson said in a statement. “NCAA rules permit instant replay to correct egregious errors and it is unacceptable that it did not occur in this situation.”

Officials mistakenly gave Central Michigan (2-0) an untimed final play from midfield after Oklahoma State (1-1) was penalized for intentional grounding while trying to run off the last four seconds of the fourth quarter with a three-point lead.

On that play, the Chippewas scored a touchdown on a long pass and lateral to win 30-27. The referee admitted afterward that an error was made by extending the game after a loss-of-down penalty.

“After a thorough review and evaluation of the entire Central Michigan at Oklahoma State contest, we have decided to suspend the officiating crew for the next two consecutive weeks,” Bill Carollo, national coordinator of college football officials, said in statement released by the MAC.

Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder voiced his protest, but the result of the game was final.

A referee signals a touchdown as Central Michigan wide receiver Corey Willis (8) celebrates with his teammate running back Joe Bacci (40) after scoring the winning touchdown in the final seconds of an NCAA college football game between against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Central Michigan won 30-27.(AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)