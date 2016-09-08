Harvick swaps slumping pit crew members at Stewart-Haas

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick had shaken up his pit crew just one week before the start of NASCAR’s Chase for the Sprint Cup championship.

Stewart-Haas Racing swapped members of Harvick’s crew with those of teammate Danica Patrick. Harvick had criticized his crew several times this season, and blasted them last weekend at Darlington. During one 16.6-second stop, Harvick fell from first to 12th. The 2014 Sprint Cup champion said it was time for the crew to perform and he was “over being a cheerleader.”

SHR named Eric Maycroft as Harvick’s new front tire changer and Matt Holzbaur the new front tire carrier starting with this weekend’s race at Richmond. Tim Sheets and Todd Drakulich were demoted to Patrick’s team.

Harvick has two wins this season. The Chase playoffs start next weekend at Chicagoland.